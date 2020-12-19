Manipur launches ‘Emergency Response Support System’ to help people in distress

CM Biren Singh said that the ERSS would enable the authority to help people more effectively at the time of emergency.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Saturday launched the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), a unified system, to attend to emergency requests from citizens.

Official source said that ERSS is designed to address distress signals from citizens which are received in the form of voice calls, sms, e-mails, panic SOS requests, web requests among others. All these distress signals are sent to the common number 112.

The ERSS was launched at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles complex, Imphal. The Centre is a sophisticated police control room using computer technology and internet facility for instant communication in real time between the control room and mobile vehicles and quicker intervention to attend to distress calls.

CM Biren Singh said that the ERSS would enable the authority to help people more effectively at the time of emergency. He also said that enhancement of manpower and installation of modern equipments at Cyber Crime Police Station and Forensic Science Laboratory, are in active consideration by the Government.

ERSS is the vision of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to launch a nationwide unified emergency system with a single emergency number 112 for all kinds of emergencies and distress calls from across the country, he added.

It mainly consists of three main components viz. Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP), Mobile Data Terminal (MDT), District Coordination Centres or District Control Rooms.

To make calls or send distress signals to ERSS one can dial 112 from mobile phone or landline phone, Press power button on the smart phone 3 (three) times in quick succession to activate Panic Call, Long press “S” or “9” key on the feature phone to activate Panic Call, Log on to state ERSS website (mn-erss.in) and place SOS request, E-mail SOS alert to ERSS Centre in the state, Use 112 India mobile app (available in Google Playstore or Apple Store) to activate a panic call.

