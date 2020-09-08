Manipur launches e-office File Management System, targets to go fully digital by 2021

CM Biren Singh said e-Office would not only bring transparency in governance but also ensure timely release of official files and corruption-free governance.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday launched the e-Office File Management System of the State Government, a move which he said was to do away with traditional paper files or daks system.

The Chief Minister during the launch ceremony said the initiation of e-Office would not only bring transparency in governance but also ensure timely release of official files and corruption-free governance.

The e-Office application will ensure moving towards functioning of Government offices with less paper work and ushering in more efficient, effective and transparent inter-government and intra-government transactions and processes, he added.

The office of the Manipur chief secretary said that the first e-file for the state was moved on June 11. The e-Office will be introduced in a phase-wise manner in all departments of the State Government as well as in all the 16 districts of the state.

It has been informed that as many as 50 departments including major departments such as Finance, Home, Health, Forest and Environment, GAD, DP, PWD, Water Resources among others have adopted the new system within a month’s time.

As per the chief secretary office, 509 users have been enrolled on e-Office and 590 e-daks and 385 e-files have been created and moved on e-office respectively. Chief Minister’s office and many Cabinet Minister’s offices are already on-board, it said.

“Movements of physical files and daks will gradually cease to exist in Government offices. By January 1, 2021 e-Office is likely to become be fully implemented and Manipur may become the first state in northeast to go fully digital”, the chief secretary office said.

It is learnt that the gap analysis of IT Infrastructure for successful roll out of e-Office was done in consultation with all Departments. Based on the gap analysis, Digital Signature Certificates (DSC), Desktop, Scanner, Printers would be provided to Government employees. As such, the state reportedly has also drafted a plan to acquire additional funding to meet the requirement. In addition, a ‘Laptop Policy’ which will provide Laptop to all the Government officers guided by this policy is under consideration. This will encourage the Government employees to work remotely during the travel and tour or work from home during possible pandemic like situation, official sources said.

Cabinet ministers, Manipur chief secretary Dr. Rajesh Kumar and other high ranking officials of the State were also present during the launch event.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.