scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Manipur landslide search ops called off; final toll at 61

Fifty-six bodies have been retrieved from under the debris. Five people, including four civilians and one Territorial Army personnel, are still missing.

By: PTI | Imphal |
July 20, 2022 7:58:08 pm
Thirty of the deceased are Territorial Army personnel, while the rest are railway officials, labourers and locals, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said. (PTI, file)

The Manipur government on Wednesday officially called off search operations 20 days after a massive landslide struck a railway construction site in Noney district.

Sixty-one people have lost their lives in the worst natural disaster to have occurred in the northeastern state in recent memory, while 18 people were rescued, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

Fifty-six bodies have been retrieved from under the debris. Five people, including four civilians and one Territorial Army personnel, are still missing, and it has been decided to declare them dead, he said.

Thirty of the deceased are Territorial Army personnel, while the rest are railway officials, labourers and locals, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

A massive landslide had occurred at Tupul railway yard construction site of the Jiribam-Imphal railway line on June 30.

The chief minister had visited the site during the search operations, in which personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire, Army and police were involved.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC polls

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC polls

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Not feasible to grant extra attempt, lower age limit for UPSC aspirants, says govt

Not feasible to grant extra attempt, lower age limit for UPSC aspirants, says govt

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium
BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind booked over remarks on Telangana CM

BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind booked over remarks on Telangana CM

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
What Rs 80 to a dollar means
Explained

What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Premium
A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Redmi K50i review

The K series is back, but does it stand out?

Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, and more
Five Things

Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, and more

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement