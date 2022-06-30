Manipur: 8 killed, over 50 feared missing after landslide in Noney district

At least eight people were reportedly killed and over 50 are feared missing after a massive landslide hit the camp of 107 Territorial Army (TA) camp in the Noney district of Manipur early Thursday, according to officials.

Of the eight killed, seven are reported to be Territorial Army jawans and a labourer of the Indian Railways engaged in the construction of the Impham-Jiribam Railway project. Sources said the TA was deployed near the Tupul Railway Station in Noney for the protection of an under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

Officials said as many as 13 people were rescued by 5.30 am and that the injured are being treated at the Noney Army Medical unit. Evacuation of the critically injured personnel is also in progress, they added.

Visited Tupul to take stock of the unfortunate landslide situation. I’m thankful to Hon’ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji for calling me to assess the situation and assured all possible assistance. A team of NDRF has already reached the site for rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/rJU1d9UgNQ — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 30, 2022

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the landslide-hit area to oversee the rescue operations. “Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today. The search and rescue operation is already underway. Let’s keep them in our prayers today. Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation,” tweeted Manipur CM Biren Singh.

An official statement by a defence spokesperson in Imphal said that rescue operations are being conducted by the personnel of the Army and the Assam Rifles. The available engineer plant equipment on site has been pressed into the rescue efforts, added the statement.

The flow of the Ejai River has been affected due to the landslide, it stated. Rescue operations are being hampered by fresh landslides and bad weather. However, a concerted effort is underway to rescue those missing. Army helicopters are on standby for the rescue, waiting for the weather to clear, it added.

A large number of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deployed for the rescue operations. State police and officials of the district administration are also assisting in the rescue operations. The top brass of the security forces, including the DGP Manipur, are stationed at the landslide-hit area overseeing the rescue operations.