Manipur Landslide: Two more bodies recovered, death toll rises to 10

The death toll in the landslide that occurred in Noney district of Manipur on Thursday went up to 10 with the recovery of two more bodies on Friday.

The bodies recovered are confirmed to be of the missing personnel of the 107 Territorial Army (TA) stationed at the landslide hit camp situated near Marangching. With this, the total number of TA casualties claimed by the landslide stands at 9.

While the search is still on for the missing people, sources from the Indian Army said that so far, 13 Territorial Army personnel and 5 civilians have been rescued. As many as 21 TA personnel are still missing. A body of a civilian has been recovered.

“10 columns have been pressed into the search operation. Synergised and joint operational task force is coordinating the efforts to remove the mud and boulders. A Thorough Wall Radar is also being inducted by air to detect the presence of personnel buried in the debris. A search and rescue dog has also been inducted”, the PRO of the defence wing in Imphal said in a statement.

The GOC in Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen RP Kalita also visited the injured Territorial Army personnel who were initially evacuated to Liemakong Military Hospital on Thursday and are now being provided medical aid at the Assam Rifles Hospital at Mantripukhri.

While the exact figure of the missing persons could not be confirmed, initial report said around 56, including five villagers, railway officials, TA, labours are still missing.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday announced a Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased, and Rs 50 thousand for those injured.

“An emergency meeting was held in the morning and the government has decided to provide the ex-gratia. The state will also bear all the expenses including medical treatment etc of the injured persons,” he said.

Biren also conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.