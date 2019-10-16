Manipur: Kuki militants write to PM Modi over ‘Anglo-Kuki War’ claim tussle

Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF), the two conglomerates of Kuki militants, sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to subdue the rising tension between the Kukis and Nagas in Manipur over ‘Anglo-Kuki War’ claim.

In a joint representation, the KNO and UPF urged the Prime Minister for his immediate intervention into an order issued by the state government to remove memorial stones erected in Kuki villages marking the centenary of ‘Anglo-Kuki War’.

On October 17, the Kuki people of Manipur are commemorating the culmination of a three-year observation of the centenary of ‘Anglo-Kuki War’ (1917-1919) at C. Aisan Village in Kangpokpi district. As such, the Anglo-Kuki War Centenary Commemoration Committee under the aegis of the Kuki Inpi Manipur, asked every Kuki village in the state to erect a memorial stone with inscription ‘In defence of our ancestral land and freedom’, in memory of their forefathers who fought the British colonialists.

However, many Naga bodies raised a strong objection on the move to erect the memorial stones on Naga ancestral land. A handful of Naga bodies also alleged that Kukis were homeless.

The Naga bodies also claimed that the Kukis are trying to twist the history for there has been no ‘Anglo-Kuki War’ but ‘Kuki-Rebellion 1917’.

The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the Nagas of Manipur, asserted that the term ‘rebellion’ is more appropriate as the Kuki rebellion against the British was for labour recruitment drive under the Labour Corps Plan. It opined that the nature and cause of the Kuki rebellion 1917 give no jurisdiction in any sense for the use of the term war or in defence of any Kuki political homeland or ancestral land.

It warned that Nagas will not be held responsible for any fallout of the above consequences and urged the state government to act responsibly so that no community should take the history of Manipur for a ride.

Following the continuous confrontation between the two groups, the Manipur government has ordered for the removal of the stone erected in different villages. In response to the government order, the KNO and UPF wrote to the Prime Minister.

Dr. Seilen Haokip, spokesperson of the KNO, said that the joint representation of the two umbrella groups was sent to the Prime Minister on Monday.

The representation argued that as JC Higgins, the political agent responsible for brutally suppressing the Kuki uprising (1917-1919), also reported to the Chief Commissioner of Assam that Kuki fought to defend their ancestral land. It claimed that the commemoration stones were erected only in Kuki villages.

The representation termed the objection of the state government ‘peculiar’, especially as none was raised when Nagas of Manipur celebrated the declaration of Naga independence on August 14, and erection of a gate with slogan ‘Welcome to South Nagalim’.

“Inevitably the Kukis feel discriminated, and under no circumstances will attempt to erase history be tolerated,” it opined.

It asserted that the Kukis are not “secessionist” unlike the Nagas and the Kukis accepted the Indian Constitution in free India today.