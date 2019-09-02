Manipur: Kiren Rijuju in Imphal to review progress of National Sports University

Union Minister of State Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju Monday arrived in Imphal to review the overall progress related to the construction of the National Sports University (NSU) Manipur.

Rijuju will visit the NSU campus site situated in Koutruk, Imphal West district along with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

While the proposal for the setting up the University was announced in 2014, the foundation stone for the construction of the University was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 16, 2018. Since the beginning the project ran into controversies hindering the progress for the development of the varsity.

Initially, the NSU campus was proposed to be constructed at Yaithibi Loukol in Thoubal district during Okram Ibobi Singh led Congress Government in Manipur but it was later shifted to the present site in Imphal West due to controversy over land acquisition.

The Minister explained that construction of the National Sports University was delayed due to land acquisition and work agency related problems which he termed as a technical issue.

“The agency which was initially awarded tender for the construction went bankrupt as such the construction company was acquired by another agency namely the National Project Construction Corporation Limited. The delay was all because of these technical reasons”, said Rijiju.

The MoS assured that there would be no further delay in the construction of the University. “I have come here to verify the loopholes and to ensure that no further delay takes place”, he said.

Stating that the National Sports University is not a State or regional University but a National level institute, he said that the Government had signed an MoU with top Universities of the world to make it a top-class university.

The university is currently run from its temporary office located inside the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal and session for three courses, namely Sports Coaching, Physical Education and Sports Psychology is opened.

Soon after his arrival, Rijiju, who is also the incharge of Union Minority Affairs visited Chandel District Headquarters along with Biren Singh. The Minister reviewed the Aspirational Districts Programme taken up in the district. Chandel is among one of the 117 districts of the country selected under the programme.