Manipur: Keibul Lamjao National Park to remain closed during Sangai breeding season

Keibul Lamjao National Park which is the home to elusive and endangered Sangai, brow-antlered deer, will be closed for tourists during the deer breeding season, declared the Forest Department of Manipur.

This is the first time the park will be closed since it was declared as a national park in 1977. The move, according to the department is an attempt to recover the dwindling population of the endangered species.

Although there is no provision to close Keibul Lamjao National during breeding, it has become very essential exercise for preserving the state animal, whose population stands at 255 according to 2018 census, said Rebika Chanu, deputy conservator of Forests, Park and Sanctuary.

“Sangai is a very shy animal. And any form of external disturbance during the breeding season really affects their (Sangai) behaviour. So it is crucial to keep the park to themselves during this season,” explained Chanu.

The park will remain closed during July-September, which is the breeding season of the Sangai.

Initially, the state government issued the closure notification on July 17 as per the proposal of the forest department, but, following all due procedure, the notification was received by the department concerned on July 30, added Chanu.

It is learnt that the park will be closed every Monday for park administration. The visiting hours in the remaining days of the week will be 6 am to 4am during summer (March, April, May, June and October). Whereas in winter season (November, December, January and February), the park will open from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm.

The new instructions will come into effect from this month, said the deputy conservator added that any kind of inconveniences caused by this new norm will not be borne by the department.

According to the deputy conservator, the Ithai Barage, is another factor that threatens the Sangai population.

The Ithai Barage, was commissioned in 1983 to control the volume of water in Loktak Lake to generate hydroelectric power. The barrage disrupts the natural flushing pattern of the lake and disintegrating of the floating biomass, locally known as phumdis, which is a key component of the survival of Sangai.

The national park is entirely made of up phumdis, which is the only natural habitat of the Sangai. To curb this problem, the department is taking the initiative of consolidating floating biomass with the help of indigenous method, said Rebika Chanu.

Moreover, patrolling is carried out at regular intervals, twice a week in the interior parts of the park with help of NGOs, local clubs, she added.