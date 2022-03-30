Manipur: K Meghachandra appointed state Congress chief, O Ibobi is CLP leader

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Keisham Meghachandra Singh as the new president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Before this, Keisham Meghachandra, MLA from Wangkhem, was the working president of the party. The previous president, N Loken Singh, tendered his resignation on March 16 after the Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in the state Assembly elections.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, in a statement, said the party chief has made appointments to other key posts besides approving the constitution of the Executive Committee of MPCC with immediate effect.

While former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh was re-appointed the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), MLA K Ranjit Singh was appointed deputy leader, and former speaker Th Lokeshwar the chief whip of the CLP in Manipur.

Vidyapati Senjam, Alfred K Arthur, L Tilotama, Hareshwar Goshwami and Lamtinthang Haokip were appointed vice-presidents of MPCC.

O Ibobi, Gaikhangam, TN Haokip, M Okendro, N Loken, Th Meinya, Thangso Baite, I Hemochandra DD Thaisi, T Mangibabu, Ak Mirabai, Kh Ratankumar, OJoy and M Hemanta were appointed to the executive committee.

The Congress won only five seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The party’s MLAs in Manipur currently are Okram Ibobi Singh and his son Okram Surjakumar Singh, K Ranjit Singh, K Meghachandra, and Th Lokeshwor.