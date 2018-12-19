Manipur journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem to be detained for 12 months under NSA

Manipur journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem, who was arrested last month for making derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP and was booked under the National Security Act (NSA), will be detained for 12 months – the maximum allowed.

Sources said the review board for the NSA order met on December 11 and concluded in a December 13 report Wangkhem should be detained for 12 months. His advocate said the development was as per the provisions of the NSA and that he would appeal to the courts against it.