Manipur: Journalist held under NSA moves HC

Manipur journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem, who was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) last month for making derogatory comments against the Chief Minister of Manipur and the BJP-led Manipur government, moved the High Court on Wednesday against his arrest.

In an order dated December 14, the Governor of Manipur said that Wangkhem should be detained for 12 months – the maximum period allowed by Section 13 of the NSA.

Wangkhem’s lawyer Chongtham Victor told The Indian Express, “We have filed a Habeas Corpus petition today. The petition basically pleads that all allegations levelled by the state government are unreasonable and unbecoming of the state. Criticism and expressing opinion is not a crime unless it incites violence between communities. Has any crime been committed as a result of his comments? Has there been any violence between communities?”

Imphal-based Wangkhem was arrested under the NSA after he uploaded controversial videos criticising the BJP-led Manipur government for observing Rani of Jhansi’s birth anniversary and allegedly used derogatory words against CM Biren Singh.