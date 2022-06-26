scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Must Read

Manipur: JNIMS carries out three kidney transplants, scripts history

Terming the operation a huge achievement, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for the team of doctors, nurses, and other technical staff that conducted the operation at the JNIMS.

Written by Jimmy Leivon | Imphal |
June 26, 2022 10:07:38 pm
This was also the first time that a kidney transplant was carried out in a government hospital in the north-eastern state. (Representational)

The state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal scripted history on Sunday by successfully conducting kidney transplant in three patients. This was also the first time that a kidney transplant was carried out in a government hospital in the north-eastern state.

Terming the operation a huge achievement, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for the team of doctors, nurses, and other technical staff that conducted the operation at the JNIMS.

The three patients who were operated on are 37-year-old Takhellambam Bikramjit Singh from Kakching, 41-year-old Kimsary from Churachandpur, and 32-year-old Hanso Wungleng from Ukhrul district. Notably, Bikramjit was discharged on Sunday itself.

Biren Singh said Manipur people faced financial hardships in availing kidney transplant, so the state government upgraded infrastructure and services at the JNIMS.

Best of Express Premium
Fresh FIR against RB Sreekumar, Sanjiv Bhatt and Teesta Setalvad based on...Premium
Fresh FIR against RB Sreekumar, Sanjiv Bhatt and Teesta Setalvad based on...
After Moosewala’s murder, spotlight back on (Punjabi) gangs of CanadaPremium
After Moosewala’s murder, spotlight back on (Punjabi) gangs of Canada
IAS officer son death: The discrepanciesPremium
IAS officer son death: The discrepancies
Newsmaker | Among first to take up cause of Gujarat riot victims, Teesta ...Premium
Newsmaker | Among first to take up cause of Gujarat riot victims, Teesta ...
More Premium Stories >>

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The chief minister added that the kidney transplants were conducted under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) package.

“The patients didn’t bear any expenses for the operation and medicine,” Biren Singh said. The chief minister also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for devising the scheme.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 26: Latest News
Advertisement