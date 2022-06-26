Manipur: JNIMS carries out three kidney transplants, scripts history

The state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal scripted history on Sunday by successfully conducting kidney transplant in three patients. This was also the first time that a kidney transplant was carried out in a government hospital in the north-eastern state.

Terming the operation a huge achievement, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for the team of doctors, nurses, and other technical staff that conducted the operation at the JNIMS.

The three patients who were operated on are 37-year-old Takhellambam Bikramjit Singh from Kakching, 41-year-old Kimsary from Churachandpur, and 32-year-old Hanso Wungleng from Ukhrul district. Notably, Bikramjit was discharged on Sunday itself.

Biren Singh said Manipur people faced financial hardships in availing kidney transplant, so the state government upgraded infrastructure and services at the JNIMS.

The chief minister added that the kidney transplants were conducted under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) package.

“The patients didn’t bear any expenses for the operation and medicine,” Biren Singh said. The chief minister also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for devising the scheme.