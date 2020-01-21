Manipur: Assam Rifles denies IPS officer’s molestation charge against its jawan

Despite requests, the officer refused to divulge her identity and rather “began questioning the troops who were performing their mandated duty”, claimed the statement. (Picture for representation) Despite requests, the officer refused to divulge her identity and rather “began questioning the troops who were performing their mandated duty”, claimed the statement. (Picture for representation)

The Assam Rifles (AR) in an official statement has denied allegations of molestation leveled against a jawan by an IPS officer, terming them “baseless” and “fabricated”.

The statement comes two days after a woman IPS officer lodged a police complaint accusing an AR rifleman of molesting her, while she was on duty at an Indo-Myanmar border town. A complaint was also registered with the Women’s Commission of Manipur.

The Assam Rifles PRO statement claimed the woman officer and her escort tried to bypass the designated scanning lane and jumped the vehicle queue at a checkpost.

It contended that the officer and her armed male escorts, all in civil dress, started arguing in an “ignoble” and “indecorous” language on being enquired about their identity and reasons for jumping the queue.

Despite numerous requests from the troops, the officer refused to divulge her identity and rather “began questioning the troops who were performing their mandated duty”, added the statement.

“At this moment, the lady sitting in co-driver seat started clicking photographs of check post which was objected to by the rifleman. This was possibly with an aim to avoid checking of the unidentified and suspicious stores loaded in the vehicle,” alleged the statement.

The statement pointed out that the security grid along NH-102 has been strengthened due to Republic Day, with all checkposts asked to be on high alert.

The statement also questioned why the woman officer, allegedly on official duty, “entered Myanmar illegally and bought suspicious goods from across the border”.

“Video footage of her entering Myanmar subsequently loading her so called official vehicle with suspicious goods is available with Assam Rifle, which exposes her blatant lie in her complaint that she was on official duty,” it said.

The AR pointed out that the checkpost where the incident took place is the designated frisking and checking point on the Moreh-Imphal route, and contraband worth Rs 500 crore has been seized here since January 2019 alone, underlining the importance of security checks.

