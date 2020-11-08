Manipur introduces award for civil servants to promote good governance

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (File)

Manipur on Sunday introduced “Scheme for Chief Minister’s Award for Good Governance” to recognise and reward innovative and extraordinary work done by government officials that promotes good governance.

Under the scheme, government servants will be rewarded for outstanding and exemplary performance and projects whose qualitative and quantitative outcomes are of a very high order and which have benefitted a large number of citizens and stakeholders, said a notification issued by the state.

The award will be given every year to an individual or a team to the administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners, heads of department, heads of engineering departments (CEs or equivalent) and to any official or department. The award will include a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for the individual category and Rs 2 lakh for group category.

Successful completion of an extraordinarily challenging task or major systemic improvement, resulting in significant benefits to the public or reduction in time and costs, including outstanding implementation of central- and state-sponsor schemes, shall also be considered for the award, it stated.

The award will usually be presented on Statehood Day, Republic Day or Independent Day every year or as per time and day decided by the chief minister.

