Manipur: Intelligence network to check drug-trafficking along Indo-Myanmar border

Close on the heels of the seizure of 185 kg of heroine, Manipur is going to set up an intelligence network at the Moreh border town specifically to combat the increasing menace of drug trafficking along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Advertising

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that the Director General of Manipur Police has been instructed to lay the network at the border town.

Noting that the Imphal-Moreh highway is known to be a major route for drug trafficking, Singh said the network will be under a committed officer so that drug peddling from the border town to other parts of the state is prevented effectively.

Singh has expressed his government’s strong commitment to carry on their campaign against drugs. Observing that drugs and heroin have the potential of destroying the whole generation, he maintained that there is a need for putting in concerted efforts to root out drug menace for the future of the state.

Advertising

A team of Thoubal district police led by its SP Dr S Ibomcha, busted a drug laboratory at Moijing and seized around 185 kg of heroin worth around Rs 166 crore in the international market last Saturday.

According to police, this was arguably the biggest drug haul ever in the history of the Northeastern states and second in the state.

A combined team of Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) police and Thoubal police on June 29 busted a Heroine Brown Sugar manufacturing lab and recovered a huge quantity of drugs worth about Rs 100 crore in the international market. The drug lab was situated in Lilong under Thoubal district.

N Biren Singh also announced that the police team of Thoubal District who were involved in the recent drug bust would be awarded befittingly as in earlier cases.