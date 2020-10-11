Manipur insurgent groups call 12-hour statewide shutdown on Oct 15

However, essential services like medical will be exempted from the purview of the shutdown.

Coordination Committee (CorCom), an umbrella group of militant groups operating in Manipur has called for a total shutdown on October 15 denouncing the “forceful” merger of the state with India which took place in 1949 .

A statement issued by the outfit said the total shutdown will come into effect from 6am to 6pm.

It appealed the people to suspend all businesses, official work, movement during the shutdown period and urged them to observe the ‘National Black Day’ in protest against the annexation of Manipur by India.

However, essential services like medical will be exempted from the purview of the shutdown, it said.

On October 15, 1949 Manipur was declared part of India after the then King of Manipur signed the Merger Agreement on September 21, in the same year in Shillong.

However, insurgent groups in Manipur contend that the King was made to sign the ‘Merger Agreement” under duress. As such, the insurgent groups have been observing October 15 as ‘National Black Day’.

It contended that after the king was forcefully made to sign the agreement at Shillong, Manipur was officially declared a part of India on October 15, 1949, thereby making Manipur a colony of India and reducing it to the status of a mere district from being an independent nation.

Asserting that fight for freedom and independence is the only way out, it appealed the people to participate and support in the fight for freedom.

