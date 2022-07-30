Manipur to make Inner Line Permit System more effective: CM Biren Singh

Updated: July 30, 2022 9:44:49 pm
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Saturday told the Assembly that his government was working on a comprehensive mechanism to give more teeth to the Inner Line Permit System (ILPS).
The chief minister made the remark while responding to queries raised by Congress MLA Okram Surjakumar during the Question Hour of the ongoing Budget session. The Opposition MLA drew the attention of the House over the low renewal rate of the ILPS.
Biren Singh acknowledged that even the administration was not fully satisfied with the mechanism of monitoring the entry and exit of outsiders.
The government was yet to effectively keep track of non-locals since the implementation of the ILPS in the state. Nevertheless, the police regularly conduct verification drives, especially in markets and areas where non-locals are concentrated, to ensure they possess valid permits, the chief minister said.
Singh further informed the House that the state government was planning to launch two apps in the next two months.
One of the apps will issue the ILPS so that non-locals, while entering the state, do not have to obtain them from airports or other counters, he said.
Singh said they would make it mandatory for those entering Manipur to install the other app in their phones, to track if non-locals were staying beyond the permitted period.
The chief minister said that as many as 2,91,979 temporary permits; 7,255 labour permits; 39,501 regular permits and seven special permits were issued during the period from January 2020 to June 2022. However, only 37,153 permits were renewed.
He further highlighted that the state government had constituted a 24×7 monitoring cell on August 29 last year and manual monitoring was being carried out.
