Manipur: Indian Army orders probe into controversial death of villager in Kangpokpi district

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Defence Wing on Sunday said that the Indian Army has ordered an inquiry into the violent incident in Kangpokpi district on Friday night which had resulted in the death of a villager.

The PIB clarified that based on specific intelligence, security forces had launched an operation on Friday to nab the secretary of Kuki Revolutionary Army along with 3-4 cadres in Kangpokpi. The security forces had approached to make an inquiry when KRA cadres and their accomplices manhandled one of the Assam Rifles personnel and attempted to fire at the troops. Following this, a conflict broke out between the two parties, it said.

“While the operation was in progress, a huge mob of locals surrounded the Assam Rifles post and resorted to unprovoked violence and arson. The mob torched two Assam Rifles vehicles and caused damage to the Assam Rifles post at Gelnel Village. They also disrupted the main road connectivity for more than 24 hours causing lot of inconvenience to local commuters,” said the PIB statement adding the security forces “exercised total restraint to control the unruly mob with special consideration towards safety of human life and collateral damage”.

“Indian Army has ordered an inquiry into the matter. Assam Rifles remains committed to maintaining peace and normalcy in the region,” the statement further stated.

The statement from PIB Defence Wing came in the wake of the allegation that an Assam Rifles major shot dead a villager of Chalwa in Kangpokpi on the pretext of counter-insurgency operation late Friday night.

The accused officer, post commander of 44 Assam Rifles E company outpost, allegedly shot dead a 29-year-old villager after whisking him away.

Following the incident, enraged villagers stormed the Assam Rifles outpost and torched two vehicles.

However, the tension was defused on Saturday after an understanding was reached between the civil bodies, Assam Rifles authority and state to initiate a probe.

An official statement of the meeting stated that the three parties agreed to constitute a probe into the killing incident by the state police and also to remove the 44 Assam Rifles outpost from the district. In addition, the Assam Rifles also agreed to provide compensation to the victim’s family among others, it further said.