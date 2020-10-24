Manipur: Incessant rains trigger massive landslide, flood alert issued

A freight truck swept away in the landslide.

Manipur has been witnessing incessant rainfall in the last 24 hours causing all the major rivers flowing in the state to rise above warning levels, triggering landslides in different parts of the state.

As the downpour continues, a massive landslide was occurred along the National Highway-2, Imphal-Dimapur road on Saturday disrupting the traffic completely. The landslide occurred at near Khongnem Thana about 12 km north from Senapati police station under Senapati district.

Local sources said that crack began to develop along the national highway stretch since Friday evening. On Saturday morning, the landslide caused a depression of the highway stretch about 50 metres in length and 30 feet depth. A freight truck was also swept away but the occupants of the trucks escaped with minor injuries.

Over 200 vehicles including loaded trucks and light vehicles are reportedly stranded on both sides of side of the landslide hit area. The NH-2 is one of the two lifelines of the state.

While it cannot be ascertained as to when the highway will be opened, restoration work is undergoing in full swing.

The incessant rain has also caused all the major rivers in the state to flow above warning levels.

As per the control room of Irrigation and Flood Control (IFC) department, the Imphal River which runs through in the capital city is flowing at 787.750 metre which is beyond the warning level of 785.900 metre.

Similarly, other rivers like Lilong, Iril, Nambul, Thoubal and Nambol are all flowing above warning level, said the IFC Department.

The department said that the rise in water levels of these rivers were due to continuous downpours in catchment areas. It is learnt that till Saturday morning the precipitation level of Kangpokpi decreases to 34 mm from 48 mm, Saikul increase to 47 mm from 15 mm, Litan with 24 mm from 18 mm, Raj Bhavan with 36mm from 8 mm, Lamphel rise to 39 mm 9 mm and Jiribam reduce to 13 mm from19.4 mm.

Against this backdrop, the state relief and disaster management issued alert to all the districts to take precautionary measures stating that there is a possibility of flood and landslides. The department has also opened a toll free helpline numbers to respond to any calamities.

