Manipur imposes curfew in seven districts amid highest single-day Covid spike

Manipur: An empty street during the first phase of nationwide lockdown in March 2020. (File photo)

Manipur has imposed curfew in seven districts of the state. namely Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur and Ukhrul districts, after the state recorded 600 Covid-10 positive cases on Friday

An order issued in this regard on late Friday night stated that the curfew will remain till May 17. “The increasing trends in the spread of infection have become even steeper and have spread to other parts of the state, necessitating additional restrictions and also in additional areas in the interest of the public health,” stated the Government’s order.

According to the order, activities such as all healthcare facilities, including animal healthcare, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, movement of healthcare workers, pharmacies among others, are permitted. All persons going for COVID-19 vaccination, Covid testing and medical emergencies are also exempted.

All employees and personal staff working in media, fire service, PHED, CAFPD, home, health and relief sectors, DM, police departments and district administration are exempted (all other offices to remain closed), it mentioned.

Vehicular movements that are permitted during the curfew period includes good vehicles, oxygen supply related vehicles, LPG and Oil tankers, essential service, public distribution system, medical/covid services, electronic and print media, internet and telecom service providers and vehicles of personnel of departments/ organisations permitted are to be functional, it added.

Opening of petrol pumps and LPG outlets and movement of staff of IOCL will continue to be permitted, the order stated.

The Imphal Airport shall remain open and movement of staff and passengers to and from the airport will be allowed. While hotels for lodgings will be allowed to remain open with minimum staff, restaurants shall remain closed. The order warned any violation will be liable for punishment.