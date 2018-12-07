Manipur: Imphal Municipal Corporation to launch a drive to round up stray dogs

The Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) Friday notified that it will start a drive to round up stray dogs from the streets of Imphal from Monday, a day after it was confirmed that stray dogs were behind the series of attacks on livestock across the state.

The IMC Mayor in a notification asked the owners of dogs to restrain their pets within the confines of their homes and not to let loose astray. It also asked owners to collar their pet for the purpose of identification and further warned of appropriate action if any pet dog was found in the street during their drive.

In wake of the series of attacks, Forest Minister Th. Shyamukar announced that a dog census will soon be conducted in the state.

The expert team from Wildlife Institute of India (WII), which has been conducting the probe on the string of attacks on livestock submitted its assessment report on Thursday showing enough evidence that the attacks were carried out by stray dogs.

Immediately after the confirmation, Th. Shyamkumar had announced to round up stray dogs citing the possibility of attack on humans in case of a rabies outbreak.

As per the data provided by the forest department, as many as 162 livestock have been killed in 42 incidents since October 27. The first mass killing of fowls was reported in Chiengkawnpang village of Churachandpur district and later spread across the state including Imphal areas. In retaliation to the attacks on livestock, four animals have been killed including Mongoose, Fruit Bat, Chinese Ferret badger and a Leopard cat.

People’s For Animal (PFA), Manipur on Friday strongly reacted to the proposed move of the authority to cage stray dogs.

It is very unfortunate that dogs are being held solely responsible for the attacks on domestic animals when there is proof that Ferret Badger and Civet cats are equally responsible, lamented PFA.

“If the authorities consider caging dogs would prevent further attacks then the PFA is of the opinion that other wild animals equally responsible for the attacks should also be caged”, it said.

PFA urged the authority concerned to initiate any steps only after proper assessment proper assessment on what led to the unusual behaviour of the animals, which has never occurred earlier in the state.