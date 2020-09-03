Manipur: 14-year-old girl gangrape victim dies in hospital

The hospital authorities said the girl died of excessive bleeding.

A 14-year-old girl from Imphal West district, who was allegedly gangraped, succumbed to injuries at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital Thursday. The key accused in the case, a 19-year-old man, who was reportedly known to the girl, has been arrested. He is booked under Sections 307 and 325 of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Police said the girl was found unconscious by the roadside Monday by a pedestrian who informed the police. The girl was initially taken to Mayang Imphal Public Health Centre, from where she was referred to RIMS. However, she passed away at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital on Thursday. The hospital authorities said the girl died of excessive bleeding.

Following the death, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed following the incident reached the bungalow of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the evening. The JAC, which comprises the family members of the minor girl and civil bodies, submitted a memorandum to the CM while threatening to resort to agitation if the government failed to expedite the investigation and arrest all the perpetrators.

However, the JAC called off its proposed protest following assurances from the government.

According to a statement from the state government, it will up the investigation in the case in earnest and also provide compensation to the victim’s family. The government also said the case will be fast-tracked under the POCSO Act.

The Special Judge, POCSO, Imphal West Thursday remanded the accused in police custody for seven days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.