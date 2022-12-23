Manipur launches ILP portal for deputy commissioners and labour commissioners

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday launched a portal for deputy commissioners and labour commissioners to issue inner line permits (ILP) online.

Singh said the portal had been launched in consultation with the Department of Information Technology, the ILP cell and the home department. The ILPs were earlier issued manually at the Mao Gate, Imphal airport and Jiribam and later through a portal. Temporary permits are given for 30 days, regular permits for 3 months and labour permits for a year, the chief minister added.

The permit could be downloaded from http://www.manipurilponline.mn.gov.in.

Given that most visitors from outside the state are labourers, deputy commissioners were authorised to issue labour permits, Singh said, adding that ILP applications could also be downloaded from the Google Play Store app.

A bar code has been added to the permit to identify the possessor. “Through this system, duplication and fraud can be checked,” the chief minister said, adding that facial recognition would be introduced soon.

The chief minister appealed to the public to inform authorities if they come across any suspicious non-local people.

Stating that police would start visiting houses to look for tenants staying without proper documents, Singh warned that landlords who intentionally accommodate those with fake documents would be treated as criminals. Action will then be initiated against both the landlords and the tenants, he added.