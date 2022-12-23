scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Manipur launches ILP portal for deputy commissioners and labour commissioners

Chief Minister N Biren Singh appeals to the public to inform authorities if they come across any suspicious non-local people.

biren singhCM Singh said the portal had been launched in consultation with the Department of Information Technology, the ILP cell and the home department. (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday launched a portal for deputy commissioners and labour commissioners to issue inner line permits (ILP) online.

Singh said the portal had been launched in consultation with the Department of Information Technology, the ILP cell and the home department. The ILPs were earlier issued manually at the Mao Gate, Imphal airport and Jiribam and later through a portal. Temporary permits are given for 30 days, regular permits for 3 months and labour permits for a year, the chief minister added.

The permit could be downloaded from http://www.manipurilponline.mn.gov.in.

Given that most visitors from outside the state are labourers, deputy commissioners were authorised to issue labour permits, Singh said, adding that ILP applications could also be downloaded from the Google Play Store app.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...

A bar code has been added to the permit to identify the possessor. “Through this system, duplication and fraud can be checked,” the chief minister said, adding that facial recognition would be introduced soon.

The chief minister appealed to the public to inform authorities if they come across any suspicious non-local people.

Stating that police would start visiting houses to look for tenants staying without proper documents, Singh warned that landlords who intentionally accommodate those with fake documents would be treated as criminals. Action will then be initiated against both the landlords and the tenants, he added.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 07:03:13 pm
Next Story

Honey Singh talks about dealing with bipolar disorder, psychotic symptoms; here’s everything to know

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close