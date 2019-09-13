Manipur: Illicit liquor manufacturing units worries CM, moots for a policy

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Friday said that police is going to launch a mass drive against illegal sale of alcohol and unlawful manufacture of spurious liquor in the state.

Advertising

Singh’s statement comes a day after Thoubal district police busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit in the district and recovered huge quantities of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) along with unknown chemicals reportedly used in the manufacturing the liquor.

Addressing media in a press conference held at the state Secretariat, Singh said liquor is being produced by some section of the community as a part of their customary practice since time immemorial. This practice, however, is turning into rampant commercial exercise, which leads to adulteration and large scale production of liquor in the recent past, he added.

Concerned over these illicit activities, the CM said there is an urgent need for framing a concrete policy in consultation with experts to check rampant sale and production of adulterated liquor.

Advertising

Singh also urged civil bodies to give suggestions on possible measures to enable the Government to put a complete check on the manufacture of illicit liquor. Singh expressed his concern over the detection of IMFL manufacturing units one after another.

Stating that spurious and adulterated liquor causes different serious ailments, the CM asked all those involved in the business to stop such harmful practice, which may take human lives, immediately.

This is the third time that the Thoubal police had busted spurious liquor manufacturing units in the district. It had earlier busted similar units at Khongjom Bazaar on March 11 and Thoubal Athokpam on March 4.