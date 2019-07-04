Manipur: IED attack outside BJP MLA’s residence

A medium intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded outside the residence of BJP MLA, L Sushindro Singh in Khurai area of Imphal East district on Thursday afternoon. Police said the IED was triggered around 4 pm near the eastern side wall of the MLA’s house. While the wall suffered minor damage, there were no human casualties.

“Had it not been for the Rath Yatra festival the areas are teeming with people as there is kindergarten just a few meters away from the blast site. We urged the perpetrator to not carry out such incident in the future”, said Ngangom Premabati, a local resident of Khurai.

Inspector General of Police, Clay Khongsai, said it was early to comment on the motive behind the blast.

“The escort parties of the MLAs often parked their vehicles at the blast site. We will soon find out who are the culprits involved for police has registered a case to start a full swing investigation”, said IG Khongsai.

MLA Sushindro Singh, who was present inside the house at the time of the explosion, hurriedly left his place without commenting on the incident.

Top officers of Manipur police, including the Director General of Police, LM. Khaute, rushed to the blast site.

In 2012, an IED was also recovered at Sushindo Singh’s residence who was then with the Trinamool Congress. The IED was safely defused by bomb experts.