Manipur Human Rights Commission appeals for anti-mob violence law

Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has appealed to the state Government to immediately promulgate an ordinance to prevent the culture of mob violence in the state, days after reports of a couple being manhandled by a mob in Bishnupur district,

The Commission also asked the police department to submit an action taken report in connection with the Bishnupur incident by October 17.

On Sunday morning a group of men and women restrained and assaulted a couple at Kha-Potshangbam area in Bishnupur district for allegedly having an extramarital affair. The mob also reportedly assaulted a minor girl who happens to be the daughter of the woman restrained by them. The entire incident was captured on mobile phone by one of the locals and later went viral on social media.

Terming the incident as inhumane, Khaidem Mani, chairperson MHRC expressed his concerned on the growing trend of the culture of mob violence in the state in the absence of a concrete law to curb the menace.

“Mob violence has become rampant. In some cases, mob not only attacked the culprits but also victimised their families who has nothing to do with any crimes committed by the culprits. The recent Bishnupur incident is glaring example. Without ascertaining any facts a bunch of men and women restrained and manhandled a couple including the daughter”, lamented Khaidem Mani.

All these incidents are taking place even after the Manipur Legislative Assembly had passed an anti-mob violence law in the state Assembly in 2018, said Mani.

He explained that the anti-mob violence Bill despite having passed by the House is toothless unless it is turned into an Act. Mob violence is growing, on the other hand, is continuing unabated even as the Bill is awaiting accent from the Governor or the President, he added.

Given the situation, the MHRC chairperson said that there is an urgent need to promulgate an ordinance to curb this growing trend of mob culture.

The chairperson informed that the commission will soon send a recommendation to the Government for formation of an ordinance to curb the menace and also pressure the Chief Minister for the same.

On December 2018, the Manipur State Assembly unanimously passed a bill called ‘The Manipur Protection from Mob Violence Bill, 2018’. The Bill recommends rigorous imprisonment if the offence results in the death of a victim among others.