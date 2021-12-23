Manipur: Human rights body files suo motu case into murder of college student

A day after a 21-year-old college student was gunned down and his father was left injured in Thoubal district’s Heirok village, the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) Thursday initiated a suo motu case to probe the incident.

MHRC also directed the chief secretary, DGP, district magistrate and the SP to submit their action taken report by December 30.

The commission said the case was taken up based on news reports published in local dailies under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 to ensure rights to life and personal liberty of the citizens of the state, particularly Heirok.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, masked gunmen allegedly barged into a house in Heirok part-II Mayai Leikai, Thoubal district, killed the college student and injured his father.

While the motive behind the attack is unclear, many believe it was a fallout of a poll-related issue. The deceased’s elder brother is reportedly an active worker of the Congress party.

A day before the incident, a man from the same village was also shot at after a clash allegedly broke out between the workers of BJP’s Heirok MLA Th Radheshyam and former Congress MLA Moirangthem Okendro. The commission also noted allegations and counter allegations against the workers of the two politicians.

To get first-hand information about the incident, officials of the commission will pay a visit to the spot Sunday.

The district administration has clamped a curfew in the entire Heirok Assembly constituency. While the election is yet to be announced, the Manipur Assembly election is likely to be held in the first quarter of 2022.