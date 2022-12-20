Manipur announces hike in monetary award for CWG, National Games medallists

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Tuesday said the state government has decided to increase the quantum of incentives awarded to medal winners of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) and the National Games.

The announcement was made during the felicitation ceremony of the medal winners and participants of the 36th National Games-2022, Gujarat and the 2nd North East Olympic Games-2022, Shillong held at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal.

The chief minister informed the monetary award for CWG gold medallists will be increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, for silver medallists from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, and participants will be provided Rs 4 lakh each.

For the National Games, Biren Singh announced that the incentive for players winning gold medals in individual events will be raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, for silver medallists from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, and for bronze medallists from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. For teams winning gold, silver, and bronze medals, the award will be increased to Rs 15 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, and Rs 5 lakh, respectively, he added.

The chief minister also announced increasing the incentive for coaches from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh for gold medals, from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for silver, and Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for bronze.

The state government was making every effort to develop infrastructure in various sectors including sports, Biren Singh said.

The chief minister also stated that the government has initiated the process of increasing the sitting capacity of Khuman Lampak Main Stadium to around 70,000. He further informed that the state is planning to construct a stadium with a crowd capacity of 1 lakh in Imphal West district.

The Manipur Olympian Park, which is being developed at Sangaithel, Imphal West, would be inaugurated soon and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been invited to inaugurate it, he added.