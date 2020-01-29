Manipur: Health dept refutes social media rumours, says no coronavirus case in state

The department said their focus was on travelers coming from China. (Photo: AP) The department said their focus was on travelers coming from China. (Photo: AP)

The health department of Manipur Wednesday issued a clarification that there was no confirmed case of coronavirus infection in the state, contrary to some reports creating a storm on social media.

According to the reports, a resident of Thangmeiband in Imphal West, who works as a dancer, was admitted to RIMS hospital with a mild headache, runny nose and other symptoms of the infection. It was further claimed that the woman had recently returned from Hong Kong, creating panic.

Dr K Rajo, director of health and family welfare, said the necessary tests were performed on the woman and no signs of the infection found. While she has not been kept in isolation, Rajo said the woman will be monitored every day for 28 days.

RIMS hospital too issued a clarification that no person infected with the virus was admitted with it.

The hospital asked the SP, Imphal West police, to direct the cybercrime branch to have the social media message deleted.

Additional Director Public Health, L Arke, said there was no need to panic as the health department was closely monitoring the situation under the supervision of the Ministry of External Affairs.

“As per guidelines, our concern and focus are travelers coming from China. All the necessary information about the movement of such travelers is being updated by the MEA,” said L Arke.

The additional director further said that from Wednesday, people along the Indo-Myanmar border are undergoing thermal screening. Airport authorities too are carrying out thermal screenings for people coming from foreign countries, and two doctors have been stationed there.

Chief medical officers of land route entry points such as Mao, Moreh, Behiang, and Jiribam have been instructed to conduct screening of travelers entering the state.

Moreover, eight beds, ventilator and doctors have been kept at standby at RIMS.

The health department is constantly taking reports from National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi, for any reported case of coronavirus infection in the country and efforts have been made to procure protective mask and other essential equipment.

