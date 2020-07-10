Manipur HC suspends disqualification order of lone TMC MLA who defected to Congress

Five MLAs had defected from the BJP-led government to join the Congress(File/Express photo) Five MLAs had defected from the BJP-led government to join the Congress(File/Express photo)

The Manipur High Court Friday suspended the disqualification order of lone Trinamool Congress MLA, T Robindro who had defected from the BJP-run coalition government in the state to join the Congress.

The interim order was passed by a division bench comprising Justice Lanusungkum Jamir and Justice A Bimol in response to the petition filed by the disqualified MLA challenging his disqualification from being a member of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

“On perusal of the records, we are prima facie convinced at this stage that an interim order is called for”, said the division bench. The HC has fixed July 20 for the next hearing.

Tongbram Robindro was elected from Thanga Assembly Constituency with Trinamool Congress in the last state Assembly election. He later supported BJP to form the coalition government in the state.

On June 17, Robindro withdrew his support from the coalition government along with five MLAs (NPP and independent) and forged an alliance with the Congress party.

On June 18 Manipur Speaker’s Tribunal disqualified him under the anti-defection law in response to a petition filed by BJP MLA Th Satyabrata. Satyabrata claimed that Robindro merged to BJP after dissolving Trinamool and as such attracts disqualification under the 10th schedule.

Robindro in his plea claimed that the Speaker passed the order of disqualification without issuing any notice and without giving any opportunity of being heard.

In Friday’s hearing, the High Court also took up the matter of Congress MLAs petitions filed for the disqualification of the remaining three MLAs who had not been disqualified by the speaker.Moreover, after having examined the case record of the disqualification case, the court has allowed the respondents to file counter affidavit.

