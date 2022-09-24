Manipur HC sets aside election result of NPF MP, declares BJP candidate as new MP

The Manipur High Court on Friday nullified Naga People’s Front’s (NPF’s) Lorho S Pfoze’s election as MP of 2-Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and declared BJP’s Houlim Shokhopao Mate, alias Benjamin Mate, as the new MP.

The order was passed by Justice M V Muralidaran in response to a petition filed by Mate.

Mate had challenged Lorho’s election by pointing out that during scrutiny, the returning officer had “abruptly and improperly” accepted the latter’s nomination papers on March 21, 2019, and that Lorho had failed to fully disclose his assets.

The high court said that Lorho has violated the instructions/notification/guidelines of the Election Commission of India and the mandatory provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 in committing illegality in the election expenditure and also exceeded the maximum limit for expenditure as prescribed.

“A candidate is not free to spend as much as he likes in the election. The law prescribes that the total election expenditure shall not exceed the maximum limit prescribed under Rule 90 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. For the State of Manipur in the 17th Lok Sabha Election, 2019, a candidate can spend up to Rs 70 lakh,” the high court said.

The affidavit in Form 26 filed by Lorho suffers from the defects of a substantial character, the court said, adding that Lorho’s act would amount to corrupt practice, and therefore, it materially affected the result of the election.

Of the eight candidates in the fray, Lorho got 3,63,527 votes and Mate got 2,89,745 votes.

Consequent findings by the high court stated that Lorho’s election is declared null and void and that Mate is entitled to be declared as an elected member of 2-Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency in the General Election to 17th Lok Sabha, 2019.