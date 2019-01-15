Manipur HC seeks status report of SIT probe in killing of 3 Manipuri youths

The High Court of Manipur has directed the army and other respondents in whistleblower Lt. Col. Dharamvir Singh’s petition, to produce status report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the killing of three Manipuri youths in 2010. The court asked the respondents to submit the report at the next hearing on January 16.

Last July, Lt Col Dharamvir Singh submitted an affidavit naming six CISU personnel who had sought awards for killing the five persons. Hijam Naobi, RK Ronel and Thounoajam Prem were allegedly abducted and killed on March 10, 2010, allegedly by 3 Counter Intelligence Surveillance Unit of 3 Corps Rangapahar.

Earlier, another whistle-blower, Major T Ravi Kiran of the CISU, had reported this alleged murder to the superior officers.

Subsequently, following the direction of the Guwahati High Court, the Nagaland Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Lt. Col Dharamvir Singh had filed a petition on November 5 challenging the “summary of evidence”. Nearly four months after he was released from detention following an order of the High Court, the army authority issued an order on November 2, ordering the attachment of the whistleblowers from his posting in Maharastra NCC battalion to 56 Brigade Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.