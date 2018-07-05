Manipur HC directs GOC 3 corps to produce Lt Col Dharamvir Singh

Ranju Singh, the wife of Dharamvir Singh, had lodged an FIR with the police against two officers who had allegedly kidnapped Singh. Ranju Singh, the wife of Dharamvir Singh, had lodged an FIR with the police against two officers who had allegedly kidnapped Singh.

The Manipur High Court Thursday directed General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 corps to produce Lieutenant Colonel Dharamvir Singh, who was allegedly detained by armed jawans, before the court.

Justice Kh. Nobin Singh issued the directive in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by Singh’s wife, Ranju Singh, on Thursday.

The petition alleged that Singh was reportedly taken away from his quarters by armed jawans, led by Lieutenant Colonel Nanda and Major Rathod on early Sunday morning, who have also been directed to appear before the court.

Ranju had lodged an FIR with the police against the two officers who had allegedly kidnapped Singh and had claimed that she was not provided with any information regarding her husband.

As mentioned in the FIR, the officers were charged under sections 346/365/363/120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act for wrongful confinement, kidnapping and kept concealing with criminal conspiracy by using arms.

However, the army rendered the allegations baseless and said it was an attempt to malign the image of the organisation.

The army further said that Singh was posted at Dimapur and was sent for temporary assignment to Manipur on orders from the headquarters. On completion of the said assignment, Singh had to report back at Dimapur on being relieved by another officer.

It was also claimed by the army that Singh was assigned an official vehicle and a protection party on July 1 as movement of service personnel on a ‘non-road opening day’ is protected by an escort party. According to the army, Singh reached Rangapahar at 9 pm on July 1 and has been discharging his bonafide military duties as per his official charter.

