Manipur: HC asks state to set up special courts to try cases against MPs, MLAs

The High Court of Manipur Thursday directed the state government to create two exclusive special courts for trials of cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs.

The directive was issued by a Division Bench in compliance with a recent directive of the Supreme Court, seeking updated information from states, union territories and the high courts about the status of cases pending against MPs and MLAs.

The exclusive special court, to be known as Special Court (MP/MLA), will be based in Imphal at the sessions and magisterial levels having jurisdiction over entire Manipur.

Till the special courts are created, the High Court also directed to designate additional sessions court and chief judicial magistrate, Manipur, to function as special courts.

For effective operation of the special courts, The high court further asked the state government to create two posts of Manipur Judicial Services and sanction funds for creating the infrastructure for the two proposed courts and their staff.

The High Court said a nodal prosecution officer not below the rank of additional superintendent of police shall be designated to ensure production of accused persons before the respective courts

The officer shall also be responsible for the service of summons to the witnesses and their appearance and deposition in the courts. Any lapse on the part of the nodal prosecution officer will make him/her liable to disciplinary proceedings apart from initiation of contempt of court proceedings.

The High Court also issued a directive to the Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur to designate a senior officer not below the rank of Inspector General of Police to be present in the court in each hearing to collect and provide requisite information as and when the case is listed for hearing.

Special agencies such as CBI and NIA among others were also asked to ensure that pending investigations of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs were completed as soon as possible and their reports are submitted promptly.

