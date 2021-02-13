Manipur: Hand grenade lobbed inside local newspaper’s office; media houses halt publication in protest

The office of Poknapham is situated at Keishampat Thiyam Leikai, Imphal West district.

An unidentified person lobbed a hand grenade inside the office of a local newspaper ‘Poknapham’ in Imphal on Saturday evening. However, the grenade failed to explode.

The police said the incident occurred around 6.30 pm at the office of Poknapham situated at Keishampat Thiyam Leikai, Imphal West district. The safety pin of the grenade was found intact, said the police.

The CCTV footage showed the grenade was hurled by a woman who came on a moped.

According to the office’s security guard, he heard a sound as if a hard object hit the floor only to find out that it was a grenade.

Soon after the attack, a team of police led by Imphal West SP K Meghachandra arrived at the spot to take stock of the situation.

Aribam Robindro Sharma, Editor of Poknapham, said the local daily did not get any form of threats or intimidations from anyone.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident. Security has also been beefed up around all the media houses in the region.

Condemning the attack, the All Manipur Working Journalist Union (AMWJU) and Editor’s Guild Manipur (EGM) resolved to immediately cease news broadcasting and publication.

The meeting further resolved to organise a protest on Sunday followed by another round of meeting to decide its further course of action.

K Khomdram, president EGM told indianexpress.com said, “We vehemently condemned the attack. We construe this attack not on Poknapham but to the entire media fraternity”.

“I strongly condemned the attack. Those who are responsible for the attack should immediately come out with a clarification”, said Sharma.

On November 25 last year, the media fraternity in Manipur halted publication for a day in protest of being pressurised by UG groups in relation with the publication of the outfit’s press statement.