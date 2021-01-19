Manipur: Grenade lobbed at Raj Bhavan by unidentified persons

A team of CRPF bomb experts posted at governor’s bungalow safely retrieved the grenade and handed it to the police.

Unidentified attackers lobbed a hand grenade at the front gate of Raj Bhawan, the official residence of Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla, in Imphal on Tuesday evening. The grenade, however, failed to explode.

Police said the incident occurred around 4:30 pm and the unexploded grenade was of a Chinese make.

A team of CRPF bomb experts posted at the governor’s bungalow safely retrieved the grenade and handed it to the police.

Police said footage from one of the CCTV cameras installed at the Governor’s house shows that the grenade was hurled by two persons who came on a moped.

“The two attackers came from the southern side and hurled the grenade before speeding off along Asian Highway-2 towards Kangla Western gate,” said the officer in-charge of the city police station.

The Raj Bhawan is guarded by CRPF personnel round the clock and the surrounding area is deemed a high-security zone.

While no militant groups or individuals have claimed responsibility for the attack, a case has been registered by the police. Checking and frisking in and around Imphal city has also been intensified in the wake of the incident.

This is not the first incident of its kind as in 2009, a car rigged with an explosive device was found inside the Raj Bhawan compound when Gurbachan Jagat was the governor. However, the explosive was detected early by the security forces.