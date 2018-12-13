Manipur: Grenade exploded in front of shopping mall in Imphal, none hurt

A hand grenade was exploded in front of a five-storied “Vishal Mega Mart” (a shopping mall) located at Chingmeirong in the heart of Imphal on Thursday morning. The explosion has sent employees of the shopping mall and locals nearby panicking, resulting in the closure of the shopping complex.

The blast occurred around 5: 15 am just a few metres away from the building, a couple of hours before the opening of the mall. Two private banks (Axis and HDFC ) and a garment shop are also located on the ground floor of the complex building.

An assistant manager of the mall said, every day the staff turns up at the shopping mall at 7 am and start their business at 8: 30 am. “We are very fortunate that the blast took place before we turned up,” he added.

There is no threat or extortion by any militant groups to the company, the assistant manager said.

As the motive behind the explosion remains unknown, a case in connection with the incident has been registered by the police. The company has also reportedly requested security for the mall.

While there was no human casualty, the blast, however, has damaged glass panes of the mall. “We have to close it for today as fragments of glasses were all over the place. We don’t want our customer to panic”, said a senior employee of the mall.

“We depend our livelihood on this job. If the company leaves Manipur due to such incidents we all will lose our job,” the employee added.

It is learnt that there are about 120 employees—mostly local youths are employed at the shopping mall that receives more than a thousand shoppers per day on average.