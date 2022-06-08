Manipur: GPS-enabled patrol vehicles launched on Indo-Myanmar road

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Wednesday flagged off five GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles to ply on the Indo-Myanmar Road from Pallel to the border town of Moreh.

Earlier, the state police had launched six GPS-enabled patrol vehicles to cover the stretch between Kangpokpi and Senapati on National Highway-102 with an aim to provide security to the public, especially along the highways.

Singh said similar patrol vehicles will also be launched along the Imphal-Jiribam stretch of National Highway-37, one of the two lifelines connecting the state with Assam.

“The highway patrol vehicles have been quite effective and able to check miscreants trying to harm drivers and transporters and respond to other distress calls along the Kangpokpi-Senapati highway stretch,” said Singh.

Singh further said that the dedicated highway patrol in the state has been a dream of the government for long. “For this, recruitment was conducted for the setting up of the 10th and 11th IRB. Once the results of the recruitments are out, they (qualifiers) will be utilised for highway patrolling,” Singh said.

P. Doungel, director general of police, said the crime rate has gone down on the Kangpokpi to Senapati stretch ever since the GPS-enabled vehicles were launched for highway patrol. These dedicated patrol vehicles can now respond to any distress call along the highway 24×7, he said.

“We are aiming to provide the same benefits to the Pallel to Moreh highway stretch as this is another important lifeline of the state. We want to secure the highways, not only from underground and other anti-social elements but also assist people who are stranded,” Doungel said.

These patrol vehicles will provide support in surprise checks against illegal drug trafficking and other security operations along the route, added the Manipur DGP.