Manipur govt to open ‘Citizen Facilitation Centre’ to provide hassle free services

The Manipur government on Saturday announced to open a Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC) in the state to provide citizen-centric service delivery system. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VFS Global was reportedly signed on Friday. Chief Secretary of Manipur J Suresh Babu and Debkumar Bandyopadhyay, Head of Business, South Asia Region, VFS Global exchanged the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a conference held at the cabinet hall of Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said, “The CFC is aimed at bringing transparency, efficiency in delivering services to people and to reduce corruption and harassment to people”.

He said more than 50 services would be made accessible to the public under single window system with the commencement of CFC service to be implemented under PPP model.

“People need not go to different offices for getting documents or delivery services like birth certificate, income certificate, caste certificate, ration card, Aadhar card, marriage certificate, driving license, and education enrolment etc,” he said adding all these services would be made available at the facilitation centre to be opened at ISBT, Khuman Lampak in Imphal East.

He further informed that Visa facility for many predetermined countries like France, Italy, Germany, Singapore, Switzerland, UK, Thailand, and Schengen countries will also be made available to the public. While the CFC entre would be functional by the first week of November this year, N. Biren also informed that the centre would also provide door to door delivery for selected services to start with, which would be extended in future.

Debkumar Bandyopadhyay, Head of Business, South Asia Region, VFS Global, said Manipur will be the first state in the entire Northeast where all the departments are consolidated under one roof to provide the people with their required documents including Visa.

“It is a one-stop shop for all the citizen services including the Municipal, state level, district level services”, added Debkumar.

