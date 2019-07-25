Manipur school girl death: Amid protests, state govt to hand over probe to CBI

Amid widespread protests in the state, the Manipur government has decided to hand over the probe in the controversial death of a Class VII school girl to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



The 13-year-old deceased was found hanging inside the school hostel on July 18, sparking a row across the state with family suspecting foul play in the girl’s death. However, post mortem suggests asphyxia due to hanging as the cause of death.



The state witnessed protests for almost a week demanding the arrest of culprits involved in the girl’s death.



A Joint Action Committee (JAC), formed in connection with the student’s death, has imposed a 24-hour shutdown in the state on Wednesday, which affected normal life.



The JAC had been demanding the government to hand over the case to CBI, with the police failing to arrest anyone in the case.



On Thursday, the protest finally subsided with the state government ordering a second autopsy after an understanding was reached between the government and the JAC and agreeing to hand over the case to CBI.



Several student bodies including Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) urged the government to enforce strict regulation for hostels and educational institution for children in the state particularly in private schools. The Commission has also taken up a suo moto cognizance in connection with the death.



It has directed the police to properly investigate the incident and submit a status report. It also asked district child protection officer to conduct field investigation and submit a status report to the commission.

Meanwhile, two wardens of the hostel, who surrendered before police, were sent to judicial custody for 15 days.