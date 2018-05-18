Manipur govt stands firm to protect state integrity: CM Nongthombam Biren Singh

According to Biren, the state has appealed to RN Ravi and the leaders at the Centre to refrain from giving any comment that would hurt the sentiment of any community residing in the state. (Express File Photo) According to Biren, the state has appealed to RN Ravi and the leaders at the Centre to refrain from giving any comment that would hurt the sentiment of any community residing in the state. (Express File Photo)

Chief Minister of Manipur Nongthombam Biren Singh has reaffirmed the stand of the state government to oppose any outcome of the ongoing peace talk between the NSCN (IM) and the central government that would affect the territorial and emotional integrity of the state.

The Chief Minister’s statement came after the demand of the civil bodies to declare the stance of the government on the statement of interlocutor RN Ravi on the creation of a Naga territorial council as part of the peace deal between the NSCN (IM) and the Centre.

Biren Singh said the state government will not accept the formation of territorial council and any form of division of people on community line. “We will fight any form of threats against the territorial integrity of Manipur,” added the chief minister.

According to Biren, the state has appealed to RN Ravi and the leaders at the Centre to refrain from giving any comment that would hurt the sentiment of any community residing in the state.

“I have also urged them not to comment without the consent of the state government and stakeholders of the state,” he added.

Three civil bodies of Manipur namely the United Committee Manipur, (UCM) Committee of Civil Societies of Kangleipak (CCSK) and the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) on Thursday launched an agitation against RN Ravi statement that the Naga Accord is inching close to a final conclusion and that providing autonomous Naga territorial councils for Arunachal and Manipur, cultural bodies of Nagas across states were among others, would be part of the settlement.

The representatives of the three organisations also submitted a memorandum through the chief minister urging clarification from the Prime Minister and the Home minister if the statement of RN Ravi was official. They also asked Biren Singh to declare his stand on the issue.

Continuing their agitation against the ‘provocative statement of RN Ravi’ the three civil bodies spearheaded a sit-in demonstration at New Chekon, Imphal on Friday.

