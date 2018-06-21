Manipur govt rejects VC’s request for additional security; students to intensify stir

Manipur University Students Union (MUSU) has cautioned to intensify its protest from June 24 if the authority fails to replace the university vice-chancellor. (Express Photo) Manipur University Students Union (MUSU) has cautioned to intensify its protest from June 24 if the authority fails to replace the university vice-chancellor. (Express Photo)

The state government has rejected the request of Manipur University (MU) vice-chancellor to provide additional security in order to resume normal functioning of the varsity under security cover. According to a highly-placed source in the Home department, MU Vice-Chancellor, Adya Prasad Pandey, wrote to the Chief Minister of Manipur requesting for state force in addition to CRPF personnel escorting him.

However, the Chief Minister denied the request upholding the sanctity of the campus besides considering the sensitivity of the prevailing situation, added the source. Meanwhile, Manipur University Students Union (MUSU) has cautioned to intensify its protest from June 24 if the authority fails to replace the university vice-chancellor.

MUSU volunteers who are demanding for the replacement of the vice-chancellor, on Thursday held protest in front of the varsity by forming a human chain. Dayaman Mayanglambam, president of MUSU said, “Our strike has entered 23 days today. We have apprise the matter to the chief minister, governor, President, Prime Minister and Union HRA Ministry. So far we have not seen any step to fulfill our demand. We will not negotiate on our demand for replacement of the unfit VC and we will not retreat.”

MUSU on May 30 launched a protest demanding for the removal of the vice-chancellor of the university, alleging the VC of hampering the academic atmosphere and functioning of the university with his unannounced leaves. Moreover, the VC is alleged of being incompetent as he failed to appoint members to the key position of the university, while spending lavishly on his travel, etc.

As a mark of protest, MUSU volunteers locked down the administrative block of the university. The protest has also led to the postponement of semester examinations of the university.

The VC on June 17 clarified against the allegations while opening doors for negotiated solution to end the impasse. However, the MUSU continued with the protest as they were unsatisfied with the clarification. Altogether six deans of the varsity have tendered their resignation in connection with the prevailing impasse in the campus.

