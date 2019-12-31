Manipur govt mulling probability of lifting ASFPA: CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (File) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (File)

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has said his government is seriously mulling over the probability of lifting the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) with the gradual improvement in the law and order situation in the state.

The Chief Minister was briefing the media on achievements of his government over the last three years and priorities for the years ahead.

The CM said he had also apprised the Home Ministry with regards to need for repealing AFSPA citing the improving situation of the state. However, he felt that the situation is not quite conducive to scrap the act entirely.

“The law and order situation in the state is becoming normal unlike the past. But, let us wait for a better situation so that to AFSPA can be repealed from the state,” Singh.

The Manipur cabinet recently extended the ‘disturbed area’ status for another six months in the state, excluding seven assembly segments in Imphal municipality areas. The act was lifted in the seven assembly segments in 2001.

Promulgation of ‘disturbed area’ status allows the enforcement of the draconian law AFSPA, which give impunity to armed forces.

The extension of the ‘disturbed area’ status comes despite the claim made by the state, including the chief minister, that the law and order situation in the state has tremendously improved.

Corroborating its claim, the Manipur Police in a report had said that the number of extremist-related incidents has come down in the state. A total of 233 incidents were reported in 2016, 167 incidents in 2017 and 127 in 2018.

Dwelling on his government’s top priorities in the coming years, N. Biren Singh said top priority will be given to improve tourism followed by horticulture and agriculture.

In the last two and half years, the influx of foreign tourist has increased from 500-600 per year during 2014-15, 2015-16 to above 1,000 tourists every month since 2017, added Singh.

To further boost the tourism sector, Singh said the government is sending a proposal to develop two tourist circuits in Manipur as a part of the Act East Policy to development tourist circuit in the entire Northeast region. In addition, he said tourist sites would be developed in all the 60 assembly constituencies in the state.

Speaking on the achievements, the chief minister claimed the government was able made strides in health, connectivity, education sectors among others.

He said one lakh families were given health benefits under the Chief Minister Hakselgi Tengbang (CMHT) health scheme in addition to the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

