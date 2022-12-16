scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Manipur govt to set up memorial park for fallen soldiers of Indian Armed Forces

Speaking during the state observance of Vijay Diwas, CM Biren Singh also highlighted the state’s achievement of being identified as one of the 'most improved states' for three consecutive years.

CM Biren Singh said funds for the memorial had been allocated and that it will be constructed at the earliest. (Twitter/@NBirenSingh)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Friday said the state government will construct a memorial park honouring the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces from the state, who have laid down their lives for the nation.

He was speaking during the state observance of Vijay Diwas at the 1st Manipur Rifles Banquet Hall in Imphal.

Biren Singh said funds for the memorial had been allocated and that it will be constructed at the earliest so that “we can pay our respects and tributes” to the soldiers for their sacrifices.

India has, today, become a strong nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cannot be taken lightly by any other country, he said highlighting India’s power including yesterday’s test firing of Nuclear Capable Ballistic missile, Agni-5.

Singh also highlighted the state’s achievement of being identified as one of the ‘most improved states’ for three consecutive years, and said Manipur is moving forward in terms of development.

“Let us continue to work further to transform Manipur into a model state,” Singh said as he appealed for more support and cooperation from all.

CM Biren Singh also paid homage to the fallen soldiers.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 08:02:26 pm
