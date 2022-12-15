Manipur govt launches alternative farming system for poppy planters

In a bid to counter illicit poppy cultivation in the state, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Thursday launched the alternative farming system for poppy planters in nine hill districts of Manipur.

Illegal poppy cultivation has become one of the major causes of concern for officials in Manipur. According to official sources, 14,315 acres of illicit poppy, cultivated mostly in the hill districts of Manipur, were destroyed by security forces in the previous term of the present government.

Concerned by the trend of largescale illicit poppy plantation, the Manipur government had earlier this year launched the ‘War on Drugs’ campaign.

The alternative farming system will benefit ‘jhumias’ or poppy planters of nine districts, namely Churachandpur, Pherzawl, Noney, Tamenglong, Senapati, Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, Kamjong, Tengnoupal and Chandel.

At Thursday’s programme, organised by the Manipur government’s Eastern Border Areas Development Authority (EBADA), Singh also distributed seeds of Rabi crops, nursery items, tools and equipment to 17 registered farmers societies from Senapati, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Kamjong, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tengnoupal, Tamenglong and Noney.

The EBADA receives funding from the North Eastern Council Shillong, Government of India.

Singh further said the items distributed Thursday might have less monetary value, however, it has much value considering its importance. He spoke on the importance of carrying out terrace cultivation instead of ‘Jhum’ cultivation with technical support.

The chief minister also informed that the state government has started providing alternative crops for poppy planters, adding that the state government is aiming to achieve ‘Green Manipur’.

He appealed to all farmers societies to plant crops systematically in order to get better yield and subsequently contribute to the state’s economic development. He assured that the state government would provide necessary support to the famers.

The chief minister also pointed out the state’s changing weather pattern. He cited large-scale deforestation and the setting up of big industries as the key reasons for the changing climatic conditions and spread of new diseases.

Underscoring the theme of India’s G20 Presidency ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, Singh stated that India has taken up various measures to conserve the environment. “It is time to think for our future generation,” he added.