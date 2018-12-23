Manipur: Govt institutes magisterial enquiry in custodial death case

Manipur Government has instituted a magisterial inquiry into the death of Abdul Gaffar, who died in the custody of security forces last Thursday.

The Thoubal district magistrate, Haobam Rosita, has been appointed as inquiry authority to conduct the inquiry to investigate the facts and circumstances leading to the death of Abdul Gaffar, to avoid recurrence of such incident in the future, said an order issued by deputy secretary (Home) Rashini Yengkhom.

The magistrate is asked to submit the inquiry report to the Government within 30 days.

Abdul Gaffar, 40, of Lilong Usoipokpi, Thoubal district was allegedly picked up by a combined team of Manipur police commandos and 26th Assam Rifles personnel in the wee hour of Thursday from his residence.

The family claimed that the security forces did not issue any arrest memo. Later in the day, Gaffar’s body was found at the mortuary of Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East.

Protesting the arrest, locals of Usoipokpi blocked the Imphal to Moreh stretch of National Highway 102.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, on Friday, informed the recently concluded Manipur Legislative Assembly session that five police personnel who were involved in the incident have been suspended.

Singh further said that FIR has been lodged against those involved and a magisterial inquiry has been initiated to probe into the incident.

Since the Assam Rifles is under the Home Ministry, he told the House that he had telephonically requested to hand over the involved Assam Rifles personnel to the state police.

Subsequently, the Thoubal district police wrote to the commanding officer of 26th Assam Rifles Sunday to furnish the names and particulars of the officers and men who were allegedly involved in the death of Gaffar.

The alleged culprits were also asked to appear before the Thoubal police for recording their statements.

Abdul Gaffar is survived by his wife and five children.

A memorandum of understanding was signed also signed on Thursday between the Manipur government and the joint action committee formed against the killing. Government also assured to provide suitable job to the next of the kin.