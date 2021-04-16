Manipur govt imposes night curfew amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Manipur on Friday reported 31 new COVID-positive cases rounding up the total tally to 29,610, stated a statement issued by the Manipur Health department. (Express file photo)

Manipur government has imposed night curfew with immediate effect from Friday night as COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise. The curfew will come into force from 8 pm to 4 am.

In an official order, Manipur Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar said, “The number of infections has increased exponentially in the last fortnight necessitating many states to impose partial lockdown and night curfew to reduce unnecessary movement and intermingling of people.”

However, the order stated that goods carriers, essential services establishments such as hospitals, pharmacies, fire services, power supply, all government officials assigned for COVID-19 duties, among others are exempted.

The state also issued an order on Thursday making mandatory for all passengers by air and road to produce neagtive COVID-19 report to enter into Manipur.

Manipur on Friday reported 31 new COVID-positive cases rounding up the total tally to 29,610, stated a statement issued by the Manipur Health department.

Out of the 31 cases on Friday, 12 were from Imphal West, nine from Imphal East, two each from Bishnupur, Kangpokpi and Thoubal, and one each from Churachandpur, Kakching, Tengnoupal and Ukhrul.

The total number of recovered cases rose to 29,069 after seven more patients recovered, the release stated. It also stated that the recovery rate dipped to 98.17 per cent on Friday from Thursday’s 98.25 percent. The recovery rate on Wednesday was 98.27 per cent and 98.32 per cent on Tuesday.