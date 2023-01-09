Manipur govt hospitals paralysed as protesting doctors start 2-day OPD boycott

The All Manipur Health Services Doctors’ Association boycotted the outpatient departments (OPD) in all government hospitals for two days starting Monday, paralysing health services across the Northeast state.

The doctors’ association was protesting against the alleged failure of the state to honour an agreement reached between it and the state government. However, emergency services were not affected.

The association announced on January 5 that OPD services in all government hospitals would be suspended from Monday, followed by an indefinite shutdown. Its four demands are time-bound promotion, raising of the retirement age of specialist and non-specialist doctors to 65 years, inclusion of non-practising allowance in the basic pay with effect from January 1, 2016, as per the 7th Pay Commission, and amendment of the Manipur Health Service Rules 1982.

Dr Lolee P Mao, general secretary of the association, said the government had been indifferent to the doctors’ demand. The government had agreed to discuss the four demands at a cabinet meeting in December 2022, following which the association suspended its proposed two-day OPD shutdown and indefinite closure from December 27. The cabinet meeting was again held on January 2 but the demands were not discussed, according to Dr Mao.

A statement issued by the association said it had cut down the initial eight-point charter of demands at the request of government representatives. It condemned the government for neglecting the MHS doctors for more than two years and considering their “basic rights” as unreasonable.

The first BJP government in Manipur increased doctors’ retirement age to 65 years on August 30, 2017, but the decision was rescinded by the same government on January 17, 2020, the statement said.

The association also stated that the doctors of Imphal’s Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences were given non-practising allowances with arrears and that their retirement age was raised to 65 years as per the 7th Pay Commission.