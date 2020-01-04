Manipur govt holds special camp in Imphal to issue ILP to non-locals

The camp was organised by the Imphal West district authority and the police at Dharamsala, Thangal bazaar. The camp was organised by the Imphal West district authority and the police at Dharamsala, Thangal bazaar.

The Manipur government has stepped up measures to facilitate obtaining an Inner Line Permit (ILP) for non-residents and visitors to avoid inconvenience. A special camp was set up in Imphal Saturday to issue ILPs to non-locals who have been residing in the city. The camp was organised by the Imphal West district authority and the police at Dharamsala, Thangal bazaar.

Hundreds of non-locals from the business community and labourers residing in Thangal bazaar, which has the highest concentration of non-locals, turned up to get permits. As many as 374 permits were issued, including 371 regular permits and three temporary permits.

The state government is currently issuing four types of permits — regular, temporary, labour and special category permits. A regular permit allows a visitor or non-local to stay in Manipur for six months sponsored by a permanent resident of the state. The temporary is issued for 15 days only. The labour permit is only for a specific period to a group of labourers and issued by the labour commissioner. Special category permits, issued by the Home Department, require a sponsor by a permanent residence and is issued for three years.

The special camp started at 10 am and was to conclude at 3 pm. However, it was extended till six in the evening following the large turnout of people.

Naorem Praveen, Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West, said the process went on smoothly and the response was very good. He said similar camps would be conducted on January 6, 10 and 11 in other areas as well. He also informed that two dedicated counters were also opened today at Lamphel and Babupara.

“We want to ensure that no one is harassed in the process and all the necessary facilities are made available so that non-locals or visitors can easily get the permit, provided they show the required documents,” he said.

On January 1, Manipur became the fourth Northeast state to implement the ILP system under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation. The ILP was extended by the Centre on December 11 to give protection to the indigenous population in the wake of controversy surrounding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Since the ILP came into force, counters were also opened at the airport, Mao, Jiribam, Jessami, Moreh, Behiang and Singjowl. A total of 159 permits was issued at the airport, two at Moreh (bordering Myanmar) and 285 at Jiribam (bordering Assam) on Saturday.

