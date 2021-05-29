Manipur govt extends curfew in seven districts for another 14 days

Manipur had imposed curfew in seven districts till May 17 after witnessing record 600 Covid-19 cases. (Express photo for representation)

The Manipur government has extended the curfew imposed in the seven districts till June 11, citing the unabated surge in Covid-19 infections.

The districts under curfew are Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur and Ukhrul.

“The curfew was extended as the number of infections of the Covid-19 virus detected everyday continues to be very high relative to the population and remains a cause for concern”, said an order issued by the Home department.

While the order limited permitted activities including restrictions on inter district movements in the remaining nine districts, it, however, relaxed a handful of restrictions.

All secretariat and directorate offices are ordered to start functioning with e-office and physical attendance of 15 per cent staff is allowed from June 1 by taking adequate precaution and strictly following Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

Essential services like media, power, fire services, PHED, CAFPD, Home, Health, Relief and DM, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Finance and Treasuries and police departments and district administration will continue to function as before, stated the order.

The order has allowed opening of vehicle workshops of goods trucks, petrol tankers, LPG bullets and others outside the Imphal Municipal area from 8 am to 3 pm on all days.

The order further permitted local vegetable vendors to sell their produce from 7 am to 10 am on May 30, June 2, June 5 and June 8 provided the vegetable vendors should be seated at least feet away from one another and should wear masks all the time.

It said one out of three grocery shops of the total shops or vendors in one location shall be allowed to be opened on rotational basis from 7 am to 10 am on May 30, June 2, June 5 and June 8. However, major markets in all the districts shall remain closed, it added.

The Life Insurance Corporation with limited staff on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am to 2.30 am can dispose time-bound works, it added.

The order stated that strict ban on vehicular movement will continue even during 7 am to 10 am.